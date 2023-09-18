CIL, NHPC may convert old mines to pump storage3 min read 18 Sep 2023, 11:16 PM IST
The aim is to explore the possibility of converting abandoned or closed mines into pump storage projects. PSPs are hydro-projects where two reservoirs at different heights generate power as water moves through turbines.
NEW DELHI : State-run Coal India Ltd and India’s largest hydropower company NHPC Ltd may join hands to explore the possibility of converting abandoned or closed mines into pump storage projects (PSP).
