NLCIL, CIL announce plans for new thermal power plants to meet energy demands

NLCIL, CIL announce plans for new thermal power plants to meet energy demands2 min read 07 Aug 2023, 12:46 PM IST
The ministry of coal has advised all subsidiaries of CIL to find suitable de-coaled land for establishing new pithead thermal power plants. Setting up power plants at pithead is more cost-effective
New Delhi: Coal India Ltd. (CIL) NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) plan to set up multiple thermal power plants across the country to meet growing demand.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message