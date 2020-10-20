Coal India announces 1,700 crore performance-linked reward to employees

This is linked to the attendance of the employees during the period, Coal India (CIL) said in statement. The payment would be made before October 22, it added. "The total estimated financial implication is a little over ₹1,700 crore on account of the PLR," it said. Around 2.62 lakh employees of CIL and its eight subsidiary companies who were on the company’s roll in 2019-20 will stand to gain from the PLR.