Coal India arm NCL plans CAPEX of 1,900 cr in current fiscal

In FY22, NCL scaled up its CAPEX to ₹1,750 crore - higher by 7% from their set target of ₹1,640 crore. The company's coal production and offtakes stood at 122.43 MT and 125.66 MT respectively during the fiscal.
Government-owned Coal India subsidiary, Northern Coalfields Ltd (NCL) on Wednesday announced a capital expenditure plan of ₹1,900 crore for the current financial year 2022-23.
NCL CMD Bhola Singh said, to give a boost to infrastructure, most of the CAPEX in the current financial year would be spent on the procurement of heavy earth moving machines (HEMMs), setting up coal handling plants, and land acquisition, as per PTI report.
In April this year, NCL's production stood at 10.81 MT of coal witnessing a growth of 26% compared to the same month last year.
It needs to be noted that NCL contributes to about 20% of Coal India's total production.
As per the report, NCL is working on nine first-mile connectivity (FMC) projects with an investment of ₹3,174 crore. These projects will eliminate road transportation of coal with mechanised loading and enable the company to promote sustainable mining practices.
Coal India is the largest coal producer accounting for 80% of the domestic coal output.