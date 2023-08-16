Coal India capex rises 8.5% to ₹4,700 crore in April-July1 min read 16 Aug 2023, 04:33 PM IST
The capex utilization during the period was nearly 100 per cent of the progressive target of ₹4,754 crore and 28.3 per cent of annual target of ₹16,600 crore of FY24.
Coal India Limited's (CIL) capital expenditure (capex) scored an 8.5 per cent growth at ₹4,700 crore in the first four months (April-July) of fiscal 2023-24, said the state-run miner on August 16.
