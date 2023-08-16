Coal India capex grows 8.5% to ₹4,700 crore in April-July

Coal India capex grows 8.5% to ₹4,700 crore in April-July1 min read 16 Aug 2023, 06:59 PM IST
In April-July 2023, the primary expenditure was on land, costing ₹1,311 crore, which constituted 28% of the total capex. This was followed by an investment of ₹1,083 crore, or 23%, on the acquisition of heavy earth-moving machinery.
New Delhi: Coal India Ltd. (CIL) on Wednesday reported an 8.5% rise in its capital expenditure in the first four months of the current financial year (FY24) at ₹4,700 crore.
