comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Aug 16 2023 15:58:52
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 115.9 -1.9%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,418.5 1.78%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 618.8 1.92%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 450.05 0.25%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 565.4 0.86%
Business News/ Companies / News/  Coal India capex grows 8.5% to 4,700 crore in April-July
Back

Coal India capex grows 8.5% to ₹4,700 crore in April-July

 1 min read 16 Aug 2023, 06:59 PM IST Livemint

In April-July 2023, the primary expenditure was on land, costing ₹1,311 crore, which constituted 28% of the total capex. This was followed by an investment of ₹1,083 crore, or 23%, on the acquisition of heavy earth-moving machinery.

The 8.5% growth in capex for April-July is built upon a high base of ₹4,332 crore achieved in the corresponding period of FY23, the year when CIL's capex hit a record ₹18,619 crorePremium
The 8.5% growth in capex for April-July is built upon a high base of 4,332 crore achieved in the corresponding period of FY23, the year when CIL's capex hit a record 18,619 crore

New Delhi: Coal India Ltd. (CIL) on Wednesday reported an 8.5% rise in its capital expenditure in the first four months of the current financial year (FY24) at 4,700 crore.

The capex utilization during the period under review was nearly 100% of the progressive target of 4,754 crore and 28.3% of annual goal of 16,600 crore for the current fiscal.

Note that this 8.5% growth in capex for April-July is built upon a high base of 4,332 crore achieved in the corresponding period of FY23, the year when CIL's capex hit a record 18,619 crore.

Typically, capex starts at a slow pace in the first quarter with the company laying out the expenditures plans at the beginning of the fiscal, and gradually builds up in subsequent quarters. 

“At a time when the Centre has been directing the CPSEs (Central Public Sector Enterprises) to scale up their capital expenditure for economic revival, CIL in a span of three years has stepped up its capex by three fold or 197%. From 6,270 crore in FY 2020 the capex shot up sharply to Rs.18,619 crore in FY2023," said a senior official at CIL.

In April-July 2023, the primary expenditure was on land, costing 1,311 crore, which constituted 28% of the total capex. This was followed by an investment of 1,083 crore, or 23%, on the acquisition of heavy earth-moving machinery.

Land acquisition and strengthening the modernized mining fleet are twin essentials for sustaining the production momentum, especially when the company is faced with stiff targets.

In the last quarter, investments in the construction of rail sidings, corridors, coal handling plants, and silos, aimed at expediting coal evacuation, stood at 664 crore and 572 crore, respectively.

The allocation for land acquisition for the ongoing fiscal year is set at 2,907 crore. Expenditure for building coal handling plants or silos is earmarked at 2,174 crore, while the procurement of heavy earth-moving machinery is estimated at 1,965 crore for FY24. Remaining funds will be directed towards plant and machinery, solar projects, joint ventures, and coal washeries.

“Our production is poised to increase substantially in the ensuing years and it is vital to align it with seamless coal transportation. This necessitates heavy investment in coal evacuation infrastructure and first mile connectivity projects with CHP/silo combination", said a company official.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 16 Aug 2023, 06:59 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App