Coal India capex grows 8.5% to 4,700 crore in April-July

“At a time when the Centre has been directing the CPSEs (Central Public Sector Enterprises) to scale up their capital expenditure for economic revival, CIL in a span of three years has stepped up its capex by three fold or 197%. From ₹6,270 crore in FY 2020 the capex shot up sharply to Rs.18,619 crore in FY2023," said a senior official at CIL.