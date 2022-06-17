Coal India explores green mining bets

Coal India explores green mining bets1 min read . 10:46 PM IST
- The state-run miner is exploring the feasibility of sharply ramping up its underground mining production to 100 million tonnes (MT) by FY30 from 25.6 MT in FY22.
Coal India Ltd (CIL) said on Friday that it is looking at green mining options to lessen any adverse environmental impact by leveraging a slew of ecofriendly technologies in both underground and open cast mining.
The state-run miner is exploring the feasibility of sharply ramping up its underground mining production to 100 million tonnes (MT) by FY30 from 25.6 MT in FY22. Underground mining is minimally invasive on land degradation, the company said. Around 70% of the country’s coal reserves are conducive for underground mining, it said.
“The aim is to make underground production sizably supplement the open cast output. At the current rate, mineable coal reserves at existing open cast mines will slowly start coming down," CIL said.
Land acquisition is a key hurdle in expanding coal mining operations. Eco-friendly technologies are therefore a major advantage as they minimize the need for acquiring land and avoid its degradation, CIL said. The locked-up coal assets left out earlier due to techno-commercial and safety concerns can now be unearthed through these technologies, it said.
CIL will introduce 50 continuous mining machines by FY25 with a peak annual production potential of 25 MT. As many as 21 such machines are already deployed in Eastern Coalfields Ltd (ECL), Central Coalfields Ltd, and South Eastern Coalfields Ltd producing 9 MT a year.
Two powered support long wall machines operating in ECL and Bharat Coking Coal Ltd produced 1.58 MTs in FY22 against 1.13 MTs in FY21 posting a 40% growth. Two more such machines with a total capacity of 4.5 MT per year will be soon deployed in BCCL.
In a first, CIL aims to mine coal through punch entry in those open cast mines that have reached their ultimate pit level using a mix of technologies.