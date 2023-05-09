NEW DELHI : While Coal India Ltd’s FY23 performance was bolstered by robust coal demand, rising production volumes and solid e-auction prices, it is now facing headwinds, as falling global coal prices have prompted analysts to revise their forward earnings estimates.

The company reported a net profit of ₹5,528 crore in Q4, down from ₹7,719 crore in the previous quarter, and ₹ 6,715 crore in the year-ago period. Its adjusted Ebitda or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (net of overburden removal) fell 23% sequentially and 30.7% from a year earlier to around ₹8,600 crore in Q4, according to analysts.

CIL’s Q4 results were also affected by higher provisions, including ₹587 crore in wage provisions. E-auction realizations, which had risen to ₹6,061.51 per tonne in Q2 FY23, fell to ₹4,525 per tonne by Q4.

Kotak Institutional Equities analysts said e-auction realizations reached their peak in Q2 FY23 and had since moderated 25%, reflecting the softening of imported coal prices. Prices currently stand at $130 per tonne, down from $310 per tonne in the first half of FY23.

Falling coal prices remain a key concern for analysts, who said it could further put pressure on its e-auction realizations. Coal India supplies most of its output to power plants under fuel supply agreements (FSAs). However, the company also sells some coal through open market auctions beyond FSA supplies. Analysts warned that lower international coal prices could impact e-auction prices, and the premiums earned by Coal India. It may also lead to a rise in imports by companies having easy access to ports.

Antique Stock Broking analysts reported that e-auction premiums corrected to 191% in the last quarter, with Ebitda per tonne narrowing to ₹368, compared to ₹590 per tonne in Q3 FY23. Despite exceptional e-auction premiums in FY23, its Ebitda rose 50% from a year ago to ₹36,800 crore. If the trend persists, the analysts said that FY24 Ebitda could fall below ₹27,000 crore, assuming off-takes of 770 million tonnes for the firm in FY24. Its FY24 net profit is estimated at ₹28,878 crore, already lower than FY23.

Even Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd analysts said that after strong growth in FY23, Coal India’s margins may contract in FY24, as e-auction prices normalize. After a 123% rise in earnings per share over FY21-23, they expect its earnings to decline 15% from a year ago in FY24.

On a positive note, Coal India has seen growth in production and sales volumes. Q4 off-take, or sales, rose to 186.87 million tonnes, up 4% from a year earlier, and 7% sequentially. This growth, combined with slightly better blended realizations, led to a 17% increase from the year earlier, and 9% sequential rise. Its FY23 operating revenues were at ₹38,152 crore.Production in FY23 was at 703.2 million tonnes, rising 12.9% from a year earlier. The company’s robust production growth rate is promising, with targets to achieve 780 million tonnes in FY24. Analysts said rising volumes could help compensate for declining e-auction prices. Motilal Oswal Financial Services analysts said as coal availability for non-regulated sector improves, it has the option to allocate up to 10% of its total output or 20% of production after fulfilling FSA deliveries for e-auctions. This could offset lower e-auction prices.

Following the results announcement, the stock closed 1.83% lower on Monday. Though stock rebounded 1.33% on Tuesday, however has underperformed the broader indices that are up over 1% in two trading sessions.