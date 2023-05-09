Coal India faces stress as global prices decline3 min read . Updated: 09 May 2023, 11:44 PM IST
The company reported a net profit of ₹5,528 crore in Q4, down from ₹7,719 crore in the previous quarter, and ₹ 6,715 crore in the year-ago period.
NEW DELHI : While Coal India Ltd’s FY23 performance was bolstered by robust coal demand, rising production volumes and solid e-auction prices, it is now facing headwinds, as falling global coal prices have prompted analysts to revise their forward earnings estimates.
