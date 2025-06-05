New Delhi: State-run Coal India Ltd (CIL) plans to set up 19 new first-mile connectivity projects (FMC) in FY26, targeting a 19% increase in coal loading through these projects.

FMC is an automated coal evacuation process which ensures eco-friendly coal transportation from pithead, in piped conveyor belts, to loading points.

Under FMC, coal producers adopt alternative transport methods—such as mechanized conveyor systems and computerized loading on to railway rakes—to replace road transport.

In a statement on Thursday, the company reported a 34% increase in environment-friendly coal loading through FMC to 102.5 million tonnes in FY25. This was carried out through 20 FMC projects linked with the Indian Railways' network.

The increased loading through FMC saw a 5% drop in truck journeys needed to transport coal – known as underloading – in FY25 compared to FY24, it said.

CIL has plans to commission 92 FMC projects of 994 million-tonnes-per-annum capacity in a phased manner by FY 2029-end.

With the company aiming at 1 billion tonnes of coal production by FY 2029, the capacity is being built up to enable the transport of almost the entire quantity in an environment-friendly manner.

Key features of FMC involve constructing mechanized coal handling plants equipped with coal crushers, and rapid loading systems where a precise quantity of quality coal is loaded onto wagons. FMC replaces truck-based transportation to railway sidings and avoids manual loading.

This process is used to reduce dust, noise and vehicular emissions, minimize road congestion and improve safety.

In August 2023, the coal ministry announced that a total of 67 FMC projects across state-run coal companies with 885 million tonnes of capacity were being taken up in three phases to achieve capacity of around 1 billion tonnes of mechanized handling of coal.

The coal ministry has set a target of 1.15 billion tonnes of coal production in FY25 and 1.5 billion tonnes in FY30 to boost India’s energy security.

Developing an eco-friendly, cost-effective coal transportation system is crucial for reducing India’s reliance on imported coal and promoting domestic coal usage.