Coal India plans 19 new first mile connectivity projects in FY26
Summary
With the company aiming at 1 billion tonnes of coal production by FY 2029, the capacity is being built up to enable the transport of almost the entire quantity in an environment-friendly manner.
New Delhi: State-run Coal India Ltd (CIL) plans to set up 19 new first-mile connectivity projects (FMC) in FY26, targeting a 19% increase in coal loading through these projects.
