Coal India hopes to reach wage pact for non-executive workforce soon

Wages of non-executive workers, which account for 94% of Coal India’s workforce, are revised every five years.. The hike is due from July this year. In 2017, CIL signed a wage agreement with worker unions proposing a 20% hike in salaries for five years. Coal India has a total workforce of 2.59 lakh. Out of this, around 15,000 are executive staff.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}