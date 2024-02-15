Coal India inks pact with Haryana for power supply from Mahanadi Basin Power

New Delhi: State-run Coal India Ltd on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Haryana Power Purchase Centre for supply of 800 megawatt (MW) of electricity from Mahanadi Basin Power Ltd. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This agreement lays the foundation for a future power purchase agreement, and will help Haryana meet its rising energy demand, Coal India said in a statement.

“As per the MoU framework, power purchase will be under Section-62 of the Electricity Act, 2003. This refers to determining the power tariff in accordance with the provisions of the act, by the appropriate commission, for supply of electricity by a generating company to a distribution licensee," said the statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mahanadi Basin Power is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd, which operates in Odisha and is the leading coal-producing company under Coal India.

Last month, the Union cabinet the approved Coal India's proposal of setting up establish a 4000 MW ultra-supercritical thermal power plant in Odisha's Sundargarh district, with the first phase comprising 2×800 MW capacity and an investment of about ₹15,947 crore.

According to Coal India, the company's forthcoming thermal power projects will utilize Ultra Super-Critical technology, which significantly reduces carbon emissions compared to traditional coal-fired plants. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The strategic location of these plants near coal mine pit-heads will bring multiple advantages, including reduced coal transportation costs, lower transit losses, improved plant load factors, and the use of higher quality coal, ultimately minimizing environmental impact, it added.

Coal India is actively seeking partnerships with state discoms to ensure a steady supply of electricity from the planned Mahanadi Basin Power Ltd plant. A power purchase agreement has already been signed with Assam Power Distribution Company Ltd (APDCL) for 1200 MW from this facility.

This initiative is part of Coal India's broader strategy to support the government's goal of adding 80 gigawatts (GW) of thermal power capacity by 2030 to cater to the country's growing energy demand. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

