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Coal India weighs more iron ore bids as it plans a pelletization plant

Dipali Banka
3 min read17 Aug 2026, 03:47 PM IST
Coal India's move comes amid expectations of sharply higher domestic iron ore demand as India's steelmaking capacity expands. (Bloomberg)
Coal India's move comes amid expectations of sharply higher domestic iron ore demand as India's steelmaking capacity expands. (Bloomberg)
Summary

The coal miner plans to bid for more iron ore blocks, but only where the economics work, as it prepares to enter pelletization after winning an Odisha mine at a 114% premium.

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Coal India Ltd is set to bid for more iron ore mines, depending on whether the blocks are financially viable, as the country’s largest coal miner seeks to secure raw material for a planned pelletization plant, two people familiar with the matter said.

Coal India Ltd is set to bid for more iron ore mines, depending on whether the blocks are financially viable, as the country’s largest coal miner seeks to secure raw material for a planned pelletization plant, two people familiar with the matter said.

The move follows Coal India’s emergence earlier this month as the top bidder for the Gadadharpur iron ore block in Odisha, marking its entry into a sector dominated by public-sector peer NMDC Ltd. Coal India will pay the Odisha government a premium equivalent ​to 114.05% of the value of ​minerals dispatched from the block, Mint reported on 6 August.

The move follows Coal India’s emergence earlier this month as the top bidder for the Gadadharpur iron ore block in Odisha, marking its entry into a sector dominated by public-sector peer NMDC Ltd. Coal India will pay the Odisha government a premium equivalent ​to 114.05% of the value of ​minerals dispatched from the block, Mint reported on 6 August.

A pelletization plant converts fine iron ore into small, stronger pellets that can be used as a raw material in steelmaking.

The Gadadharpur block, spread over 265.05 hectares in Keonjhar district, has estimated resources of about 258.04 million tonnes of iron ore.

Also Read | IPO-bound CMPDI bets on parent Coal India to power future growth

Coal India’s move is part of a broader government push to increase domestic iron ore production as steelmakers add capacity, the people said. India’s National Steel Policy targets steel production of 300 million tonnes a year by 2030 and projects iron ore demand of around 437 million tonnes, up from current demand of 255-260 million tonnes a year.

The state-owned miner, which already holds critical mineral blocks, is unlikely to bid aggressively for more iron ore mines and will assess the economic viability of each block before deciding whether to participate in auctions, the people said.

Coal India and the ministry of coal did not immediately respond to Mint’s queries.

Economics under scrutiny

Coal India’s first iron ore acquisition has already raised questions about whether the economics will work.

“Coal India’s entry into iron ore mining and pelletization could be challenging from a commercial viability perspective. A mine attracting a 114% premium may not be economically viable, even with pelletization. Given the high premium, the operation would require very high efficiency, with every cost mattering,” said Dhruv Goel, chief executive of BigMint, a commodities market intelligence firm.

“Coal India’s experience has largely been in legacy coal mines, so operating in a highly competitive iron ore environment could prove challenging,” he said.

However, the move could benefit steelmakers by making raw material supplies more assured, given that the mines would be operated by a state-owned company, Goel added.

BigMint estimates that a 1 million tonne per annum pellet plant requires capital expenditure of about 350 crore.

Coal India’s entry comes as some of India’s largest steelmakers have cautioned against paying excessively high premiums for iron ore assets. Top executives at Tata Steel and JSW Steel have in recent months indicated that they would avoid auctions where premiums cross 100%, saying the economics become difficult to justify over the life of a mine.

Diversification push

The iron ore push broadens Coal India’s diversification strategy beyond its traditional coal business. The company already holds critical mineral blocks and is expanding into areas including renewable energy, critical minerals, coal gasification and power generation.

The ministry of coal is pursuing a broader diversification strategy for coal public sector enterprises to reduce their dependence on coal and ensure long-term sustainability, while strengthening India’s energy security. Iron ore, however, was not part of this strategy until now.

Coal India shares have gained 4.13% year-to-date, outperforming the benchmark Nifty 50, which fell 7.22% over the same period.

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Meet the Author

Dipali Banka

Dipali Banka is a Mumbai-based journalist who treats corporate reporting less like a beat and more lRead more

ike a puzzle to be solved. This invariably means she has to read through annual reports and speak with leaders and analysts. She tracks policies, deals, and the pulse of industries spanning metals, mining, paints, and cement, alongside aviation. She started out as an intern at The Statesman and then completed her postgraduate diploma in journalism from Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, in 2025. Relentlessly curious at heart, Dipali is driven by the simple urge to understand how things work and who they impact. Armed with an enduring fascination for steel and aeroplanes, she moves through the churn of daily news with focus, turning complexity into clarity without losing the story. She is particularly committed to shaping numbers into objective narratives, having little appetite for vagueness that gets in her way.<br><br>Outside the newsroom, Dipali is an unapologetically loud presence who values long conversations and longer walks to unwind. She devours books of all kinds and can often be found indulging in the lyrical sway of contemporary ghazals. She ardently believes that her relationship with her bylines is more sacred than it would ever be with anyone across the human race.

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HomeCompaniesNewsCoal India weighs more iron ore bids as it plans a pelletization plant

Coal India weighs more iron ore bids as it plans a pelletization plant

Dipali Banka
3 min read17 Aug 2026, 03:47 PM IST
Coal India's move comes amid expectations of sharply higher domestic iron ore demand as India's steelmaking capacity expands. (Bloomberg)
Coal India's move comes amid expectations of sharply higher domestic iron ore demand as India's steelmaking capacity expands. (Bloomberg)
Summary

The coal miner plans to bid for more iron ore blocks, but only where the economics work, as it prepares to enter pelletization after winning an Odisha mine at a 114% premium.

Gift this article

Coal India Ltd is set to bid for more iron ore mines, depending on whether the blocks are financially viable, as the country’s largest coal miner seeks to secure raw material for a planned pelletization plant, two people familiar with the matter said.

Coal India Ltd is set to bid for more iron ore mines, depending on whether the blocks are financially viable, as the country’s largest coal miner seeks to secure raw material for a planned pelletization plant, two people familiar with the matter said.

The move follows Coal India’s emergence earlier this month as the top bidder for the Gadadharpur iron ore block in Odisha, marking its entry into a sector dominated by public-sector peer NMDC Ltd. Coal India will pay the Odisha government a premium equivalent ​to 114.05% of the value of ​minerals dispatched from the block, Mint reported on 6 August.

The move follows Coal India’s emergence earlier this month as the top bidder for the Gadadharpur iron ore block in Odisha, marking its entry into a sector dominated by public-sector peer NMDC Ltd. Coal India will pay the Odisha government a premium equivalent ​to 114.05% of the value of ​minerals dispatched from the block, Mint reported on 6 August.

A pelletization plant converts fine iron ore into small, stronger pellets that can be used as a raw material in steelmaking.

The Gadadharpur block, spread over 265.05 hectares in Keonjhar district, has estimated resources of about 258.04 million tonnes of iron ore.

Also Read | IPO-bound CMPDI bets on parent Coal India to power future growth

Coal India’s move is part of a broader government push to increase domestic iron ore production as steelmakers add capacity, the people said. India’s National Steel Policy targets steel production of 300 million tonnes a year by 2030 and projects iron ore demand of around 437 million tonnes, up from current demand of 255-260 million tonnes a year.

The state-owned miner, which already holds critical mineral blocks, is unlikely to bid aggressively for more iron ore mines and will assess the economic viability of each block before deciding whether to participate in auctions, the people said.

Coal India and the ministry of coal did not immediately respond to Mint’s queries.

Economics under scrutiny

Coal India’s first iron ore acquisition has already raised questions about whether the economics will work.

“Coal India’s entry into iron ore mining and pelletization could be challenging from a commercial viability perspective. A mine attracting a 114% premium may not be economically viable, even with pelletization. Given the high premium, the operation would require very high efficiency, with every cost mattering,” said Dhruv Goel, chief executive of BigMint, a commodities market intelligence firm.

“Coal India’s experience has largely been in legacy coal mines, so operating in a highly competitive iron ore environment could prove challenging,” he said.

However, the move could benefit steelmakers by making raw material supplies more assured, given that the mines would be operated by a state-owned company, Goel added.

BigMint estimates that a 1 million tonne per annum pellet plant requires capital expenditure of about 350 crore.

Coal India’s entry comes as some of India’s largest steelmakers have cautioned against paying excessively high premiums for iron ore assets. Top executives at Tata Steel and JSW Steel have in recent months indicated that they would avoid auctions where premiums cross 100%, saying the economics become difficult to justify over the life of a mine.

Diversification push

The iron ore push broadens Coal India’s diversification strategy beyond its traditional coal business. The company already holds critical mineral blocks and is expanding into areas including renewable energy, critical minerals, coal gasification and power generation.

The ministry of coal is pursuing a broader diversification strategy for coal public sector enterprises to reduce their dependence on coal and ensure long-term sustainability, while strengthening India’s energy security. Iron ore, however, was not part of this strategy until now.

Coal India shares have gained 4.13% year-to-date, outperforming the benchmark Nifty 50, which fell 7.22% over the same period.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Dipali Banka

Dipali Banka is a Mumbai-based journalist who treats corporate reporting less like a beat and more lRead more

ike a puzzle to be solved. This invariably means she has to read through annual reports and speak with leaders and analysts. She tracks policies, deals, and the pulse of industries spanning metals, mining, paints, and cement, alongside aviation. She started out as an intern at The Statesman and then completed her postgraduate diploma in journalism from Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, in 2025. Relentlessly curious at heart, Dipali is driven by the simple urge to understand how things work and who they impact. Armed with an enduring fascination for steel and aeroplanes, she moves through the churn of daily news with focus, turning complexity into clarity without losing the story. She is particularly committed to shaping numbers into objective narratives, having little appetite for vagueness that gets in her way.<br><br>Outside the newsroom, Dipali is an unapologetically loud presence who values long conversations and longer walks to unwind. She devours books of all kinds and can often be found indulging in the lyrical sway of contemporary ghazals. She ardently believes that her relationship with her bylines is more sacred than it would ever be with anyone across the human race.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsCoal India weighs more iron ore bids as it plans a pelletization plant
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