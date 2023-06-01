Coal India sets new production record with 9.5% growth in May 2023

Coal India sets new production record with 9.5% growth in May 20231 min read 01 Jun 2023, 06:32 PM IST
Coal India Limited (CIL) achieved a record production of 60 million tonnes in May 2023, marking a 9.5% YoY growth. All subsidiaries demonstrated positive growth, and supplies rose to 63.7 MTs. CIL's overburden removal showed robust growth of 35%, and supplies to non-power sectors reached 22.3 MTs. Coal-based power plants have a stockpile of 35 MTs, 60% higher than the previous year. There is a sufficient coal buffer of approximately 111 MTs.
NEW DELHI: Coal India Limited (CIL) reported a milestone in May 2023, as it achieved a record production of 60 million tonnes (MTs), marking an impressive growth of 9.5% compared to the corresponding month in the previous year, according to a statement released by the company.
