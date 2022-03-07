New Delhi: State-run Coal India Ltd (CIL) has recorded a total supply of 608.15 million tonne of coal so far in FY22, said a company statement.

The company achieved the feat on 4 March, with 21 days still left in the financial year.

Its previous annual record high was 608.14 million, achieved in FY19.

According to the company, nearly all its subsidiaries are ahead in their respective coal off-take numbers over corresponding period last year.

CIL is concentrating its efforts to increase its supplies further in a bid to touch 670 million tonne off-take mark in FY22.

In FY21, the public sector major had supplied 575 million tonne, while FY20 it was around 580 million tonne.

“CIL’s current off-take is averaging a little over 2 MTs per day and is expected to go up higher as the month progresses. We are hopeful of reaching 670 MTs if the demand holds", said a senior executive of the company.

On 4 March, the company said its annual supplies to the power sector touched a record high of 493 million tonne in the current financial year. Its previous record supply to the power sector of 491.5 MT registered in FY19.

Shares of Coal India were trading at ₹187.45 on the BSE, up 3.56% from the previous close, even as the broader market was trading deep in the red on Monday.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.