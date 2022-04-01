New Delhi: State-run Coal India Ltd produced 622.6 million tonne of coal, its highest ever annual production.

Its previous record high output was registered in FY19 when it produced had 607 million tonne of the mineral. A company statement said that after a shrinkage in last two years, Coal India came back strongly with 26.4 million production increase in FY22.

In FY21, the company had produced 596.2 million tonne coal.

In the just-ended FY23, Coal India also achieved record high numbers in terms of off-take and coal despatch to power plants.

Amid rising coal demand from the country’s generation companies, Coal India's supplies to the power sector soared to a record 540.4 million tonne in the last financial year, from 445 million tonne supplies of FY21.

The total off-take from the public sector undertaking increased 15.3% on a year-on-year basis to nearly 662 million tonne.

The statement said that with focus on production boost CIL has cleared 16 coal mining projects of which seven are green field and nine expansion projects. Combined, they have a total capacity of nearly 100 million tonne per year and incremental capacity of 56.7 million tonne per year.

Out of the identified 15 mine developer and operator (MDO) projects, work order has been issued for five projects of 96 million tonne per year capacity during FY22.

Coal output and offtake targets have been pegged at 700 million tonne for FY23 and the company is committed to achieve them, sustaining the performance of FY22.

