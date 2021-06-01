Coal India Ltd records 55 mt fuel offtake in May

“Stimulated by increased activity and higher coal consumption stock at thermal power stations of the country fell by 5 MTs in the month of April’21 from that of 28.9 MTs at the closure of last fiscal. However, increased supplies by CIL in May’21 resulted in the coal stock restored to 29 MTs at the coal fired plants. In the ensuing months the company aims to further increase its supplies," the statement said.