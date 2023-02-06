Coal India Ltd’s wage bill to hit ₹46,000 crore after union deal
- The company is awaiting the government’s nod for the new wage agreement.
NEW DELHI : State-runCoal India Ltd’s annual wage bill is set to reach around ₹46,000 crore with a likely increase of about ₹6,000 crore after the world’s largest coal miner agreed last month to recommend a new wage agreement for its non-executive employees. The company is awaiting the government’s nod for the new wage agreement. Last month, Coal India and four central trade unions—BMS, HMS, AITUC and CITU — inked a memorandum of understanding recommending 19% minimum guaranteed benefit (MGB) to its non-executive employees.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×