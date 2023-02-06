NEW DELHI : State-runCoal India Ltd’s annual wage bill is set to reach around ₹46,000 crore with a likely increase of about ₹6,000 crore after the world’s largest coal miner agreed last month to recommend a new wage agreement for its non-executive employees. The company is awaiting the government’s nod for the new wage agreement. Last month, Coal India and four central trade unions—BMS, HMS, AITUC and CITU — inked a memorandum of understanding recommending 19% minimum guaranteed benefit (MGB) to its non-executive employees.

“The total wage bill including executive and non-executive (workforce) has been around ₹40,000 to 42,000 crore annually. Post the new wage agreement, the bill will increase by ₹5,000-6,000 crore (from last fiscal)," said Pramod Agrawal, Chairman and Managing Director, Coal India. In the last fiscal (FY22), its wage bill stood at ₹40,700 crore and after the implementation of the new agreement it would be in the rage of ₹45,700-46,700 crore. Employee benefits expenses include salary and allowances, contributions to provident fund, pension and gratuity, overtime payments, leave encashment, attendance bonus, productivity and performance linked bonus and other incentives.

“We have agreed to recommend, but we need permission from the government for that," the CMD said, adding that the company would be able to make up for the increased expenditure on wages if it continues to increase production at the pace witnessed in this fiscal.

“Last year, our turnover was around ₹1 trillion. This time it must be ₹1.25 trillion or more."

The wages of non-executive employees of Coal India which account for 90% of its workforce are revised every five years and the latest revision is due since 2021.

The minimum guaranteed benefit of 19% under the proposed National Coal Wage Agreement–XI (NCWA-XI) is on emoluments as of 30 June 2021 which include basic pay, variable pay DA, and attendance bonus.

Apart from Coal India and the trade unions, Telangana-based Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) is also a signatory to the MoU recommending the agreement. Around 282,000 employees of both the state-owned coal entities CIL and SCCL, who were on the rolls of the company as of 1 July 2021, would be the beneficiaries, out of which nearly 44,000 belong to SCC

The consenus on the recommendation was reached in the eighth meeting of ‘Joint Bipartite Committee for the Coal Industry-XI’ held on 3 January.

The eleventh version of NCWA will be effective for a period of five year from 1 July, 2021.

The employee benefit expenses constitutes the largest component in the total expenses, account for 45% of the company’s expenditure. The employee benefit cost of FY22 of ₹40,700.82 crore was as against ₹38,592.42 Crores in previous year

Coal India’s Annual Report for FY22 showed that it gross turnover increased 20% during the fiscal. Although, the median remuneration of all the employees incrased by 4.51%, the average remuneration decreased 0.04%.

Further, the annual report showed that the average remuneration of employees, excluding the key management personnnel (KMP) decreased by 0.07%, the average remuneration of KMPs decreased by 19.21% in FY2.

The consideration for the new wage agreement comes at a time when there have been talks over a likely revision of coal prices. Coal prices has kept the coal prices unhanged for around five years now despite high demand and surging international prices.

Addressing the shareholders at the 48th annual general meeting meeting in August last year, Agrawal had said that prices have not been raised to ensure its supply at competitive prices to consumers compared to international sellers.

“At a time when international coal prices are much higher, Coal India continues to supply its coal to Indian consumers at highly competitive prices, with no price increase over the last four years,“ said Agrawal.