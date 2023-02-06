Coal India Ltd’s wage bill to hit 46,000 crore after union deal

“The total wage bill including executive and non-executive (workforce) has been around ₹40,000 to 42,000 crore annually. Post the new wage agreement, the bill will increase by ₹5,000-6,000 crore (from last fiscal)," said Pramod Agrawal, Chairman and Managing Director, Coal India. In the last fiscal (FY22), its wage bill stood at ₹40,700 crore and after the implementation of the new agreement it would be in the rage of ₹45,700-46,700 crore. Employee benefits expenses include salary and allowances, contributions to provident fund, pension and gratuity, overtime payments, leave encashment, attendance bonus, productivity and performance linked bonus and other incentives.