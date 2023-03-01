Coal India output at 619.7 million tonne so far in FY23
Coal India’s output in February stood at 68.8 million tonne, the highest for the month in any year till now. This represents a growth of 7% from the year-ago period. The increase of 4.5 million tonne in volume terms came on a high base of 64.3 million tonne.
New Delhi: Coal India Ltd (CIL) has reported a 14.3% growth in its production so far in FY23 at 619.7 million tonne. During the corresponding period (April-February) of FY22, the company had produced 542.4 million tonne of the mineral.
