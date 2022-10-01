Coal India output up 20% in first half of FY, supply to power plants surge 17%

On an average loading to power sector was up by 56.5 rakes per day from CIL’s sidings, goods sheds and private washeries during April-September’22. Total loading to thermal plants at 300 rakes per day posted 23.2% growth against 243.5 rakes of last year same period. Of this, loading from CIL’s sidings was 85% or 254.3 rakes.

