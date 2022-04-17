Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Coal India plans to launch its own e-auction platform within six months

Coal India plans to launch its own e-auction platform within six months

Currently, state-owned MSTC and mjunction manage the e-auction portal.
1 min read . 09:53 PM IST Livemint

  • Annually, e-auction sales account about 120 million tonnes for Coal India, while the remaining is sold through fuel supply agreements and other special sales windows.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Government-owned Coal India is planning to launch its own e-auction platform. New and existing bidders are informed to register on the company's portal.

Government-owned Coal India is planning to launch its own e-auction platform. New and existing bidders are informed to register on the company's portal.

Currently, state-owned MSTC and mjunction manage the e-auction portal.

Currently, state-owned MSTC and mjunction manage the e-auction portal.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

"We expect to commence in-house coal e-auction in the next six months. Let the auction happen with volume, and then we will come to know about the cost benefits," the official told PTI.

Annually, e-auction sales account about 120 million tonnes for Coal India, while the remaining is sold through fuel supply agreements and other special sales windows.

It is being known that the National Informatics Centre has developed Coal India's e-auction dedicated portal while the same is supported by the miner's subsidiary Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd.

A senior executive of mjunction said on the development to the mentioned news agency that "We value Coal India's decision. We had designed, developed and introduced the e-auction 15 years ago, and are still carrying on with the service without any grievance."

Also, the government is intending to introduce a coal exchange after taking into account consumer feedback. The Centre had appointed Crisil as consultant for the proposed exchange, and a report in this regard is expected in the next six-nine months.

Recently, Coal Secretary A K Jain said, “We want to create a robust platform for private coal mining companies… where buyers and sellers can meet when there is a lot of coal on offer after commercial mines begin production. It will have a regulatory oversight."

At present, Coal India's e-auction is executed by mjunction and MSTC in the ratio of 60:40.