Coal India possesses sufficient buffer stock to increase supply to non-power sector

Coal India's "despatch to NPS during April-January FY'22 at 101.7 million tonnes was up by 8.2 per cent compared to 94 MTs in corresponding period of a standard pandemic free FY20. For comparable period of even FY19, when CIL recorded the highest ever total coal despatch since its inception, supply to NPS sector grew by 11 percent over 91.5 MTs", the mahratana firm said.