Coal India production rises 12.6% YoY to 51.4 MT in September
In the April-September period, Coal India’s output increased by 11.3% to 332.9 MT from 299 MT, YoY. The company’s production in H1FY24 was 42.67% of its full year production target of 780 MT.
Coal India Ltd, the state-run largest coal producer, on Monday reported a 12.6% year-on-year (YoY) rise in coal production to 51.4 million tonnes (MT) in the month of September. The company had produced 45.7 MT of coal in the year-ago period.
