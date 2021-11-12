State-owned Coal India reported a consolidated net profit of ₹2,933 crore for the second quarter (Q2FY22), down marginally when compared with ₹2,951 crore in the year-ago period (Q2FY21).

On a sequential basis, net profit after tax (PAT) fell 7.5% from ₹3,174 crore in the previous June quarter (Q1FY22).

The profit before tax (PBT) for the September quarter came in at ₹3,643 crore, down over 10% from ₹4,060 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue from operations, meanwhile increased 10% to ₹23,291 crore for the period under review. It was ₹21,153 crore in the same quarter last year.

Other income during the quarter fell 28% to ₹781 crore from ₹1,084 crore reported in the last year period, while expenses increased to ₹20,424 crore.

The raw coal production during the second quarter improved to 125.83 million tonnes as compared to 114.98 million tonnes in the same period of last year.

On Friday, ahead of the results, Coal India shares closed flat at 167.25 a piece on NSE.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.