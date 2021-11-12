Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Coal India Q2 results: Consolidated PAT falls to 2,933 cr; revenue up 10%

Coal India Q2 results: Consolidated PAT falls to 2,933 cr; revenue up 10%

On Friday, ahead of the results, Coal India shares closed flat at 167.25 a piece on NSE.
1 min read . 06:52 PM IST Edited By Podishetti Akash

  • Coal India Q2 results: Other income during the quarter fell 28% to 781 crore from 1,084 crore reported in the last year period

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

State-owned Coal India reported a consolidated net profit of 2,933 crore for the second quarter (Q2FY22), down marginally when compared with 2,951 crore in the year-ago period (Q2FY21).

State-owned Coal India reported a consolidated net profit of 2,933 crore for the second quarter (Q2FY22), down marginally when compared with 2,951 crore in the year-ago period (Q2FY21).

On a sequential basis, net profit after tax (PAT) fell 7.5% from 3,174 crore in the previous June quarter (Q1FY22).

On a sequential basis, net profit after tax (PAT) fell 7.5% from 3,174 crore in the previous June quarter (Q1FY22).

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The profit before tax (PBT) for the September quarter came in at 3,643 crore, down over 10% from 4,060 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue from operations, meanwhile increased 10% to 23,291 crore for the period under review. It was 21,153 crore in the same quarter last year.

Other income during the quarter fell 28% to 781 crore from 1,084 crore reported in the last year period, while expenses increased to 20,424 crore.

The raw coal production during the second quarter improved to 125.83 million tonnes as compared to 114.98 million tonnes in the same period of last year.

On Friday, ahead of the results, Coal India shares closed flat at 167.25 a piece on NSE.

MINT PREMIUM See All

Tarsons Products IPO Opens Next Week. Things to Know Be ...

Future told to halt asset sale process

Zerodha’s Kamath brothers vow 25% of wealth to philanthropy

‘IPOs are offloading smart money to retail investors’

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!