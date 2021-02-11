Subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Coal India Q3 results: Net profit drops 21.4% to 3084.10 crore but EBITDA rises
The revenue during the December quarter increased to 23,686 crore against 23,190 in Q3FY20.

Coal India Q3 results: Net profit drops 21.4% to 3084.10 crore but EBITDA rises

1 min read . 02:54 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The revenue during the December quarter increased to 23,686 crore against 23,190 in Q3FY20

Coal India on Thursday reported 21.4% year-on-year decline in net profit to 3084.10 crore for the year ended on 31 December. The company posted a net profit of 3921.81 crore for the corresponding quarter last year. The revenue during the December quarter increased to 23,686 crore against 23,190 crore in Q3FY20.

The company reported total comprehensive income of 2273.18 crore during the quarter under review against 3669.98 crore a year ago.

The world's largest coal miner's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation rose 4% year-on-year to 5,164 crore during December quarter. The operating profit was 4,968.3 crore for the same period last year.

Coal India's operating margin expanded 40 basis points to 21.8% in Q3FY21 from 21.4% in Q3FY20.

During the December quarter, Coal India reported net sales of 20670.59 crore. The net sales from e-auction estimated at 3995.80 crore.

The consolidated production of coal recorded at 156.8 million tonnes during the December quarter. The cosolidated offtake was at 153.9 million, the company said in the regulatory filing.

