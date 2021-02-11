{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Coal India on Thursday reported 21.4% year-on-year decline in net profit to ₹3084.10 crore for the year ended on 31 December. The company posted a net profit of ₹3921.81 crore for the corresponding quarter last year. The revenue during the December quarter increased to ₹23,686 crore against ₹23,190 crore in Q3FY20.

The world's largest coal miner's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation rose 4% year-on-year to ₹5,164 crore during December quarter. The operating profit was ₹4,968.3 crore for the same period last year.

Coal India's operating margin expanded 40 basis points to 21.8% in Q3FY21 from 21.4% in Q3FY20.

During the December quarter, Coal India reported net sales of ₹20670.59 crore. The net sales from e-auction estimated at ₹3995.80 crore.

The consolidated production of coal recorded at 156.8 million tonnes during the December quarter. The cosolidated offtake was at 153.9 million, the company said in the regulatory filing.