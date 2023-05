New Delhi: A week after approving its new wage agreement allowing higher allowances and benefits for non-executive employees, Coal India Ltd (CIL) raised the price of non-coking coal by 8%.

In a regulatory filing, the company said the revision would come into effect from 31 May. This is the first hike in the price of non-coking coal in five years. The last hike in the prices of non-coking coal was carried out in 2018.

The increase in prices would lead to incremental revenue of ₹2,703 crore for the remaining period of the current fiscal (FY24). “This will be applicable to all subsidiaries of Coal India, including NEC for regulated and non-regulated sectors," it said.

On 26 January, Mintreported CIL is weighing increasing the price of coal.