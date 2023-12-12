New Delhi: State-run Coal India on Tuesday reported a 7.6% year-on-year increase in its capital expenditure (capex) for the April-November period to ₹10,492 crore, reflecting its intensified efforts to bridge the investment gap. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has deployed a significant portion of FY24's targeted capex of ₹16,500 crore for transport infrastructure projects, totalling ₹6,441 crore.

“We are striving to achieve around 80% of the current financial year’s total targeted capex of ₹16,500 crores by the third quarter ending December," said a company statement quoting a senior executive. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Investments have been diverse, with capex on land acquisition and related rehabilitation accounting for ₹2,486 crore. Heavy earth moving machinery procurement stands at ₹1,954 crore, while diversification into areas like solar power and joint ventures with Hindustan Urvarak Rasayan Ltd and Talcher Fertilizers Ltd required ₹1,040 crore.

“…Capital expenditure is important for asset creation and future revenue," the executive added.

Coal India accounts for more than 80% of domestic coal output. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The rest of the capex was deployed for mine development, exploration, prospecting, among others.

This increased expenditure marks a departure from the previous norm of ₹6,000-7,000 crore, with a sharp rise in FY22 to ₹13,284 crore, driven by an economic rebound post-pandemic, as per the company statement.

This growth trend is expected to continue, with the company anticipating surpassing its capex target for the fiscal year, as it has done in the last three years. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shares of Coal India on the BSE closed at ₹347.55 apiece on Tuesday, down 1.75% from previous close.

