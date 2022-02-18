New Delhi: State-run Coal India Ltd's despatches to power plants rose 23% to 468.4 million tonne so far in the current financial year.

During the corresponding period of the last fiscal, the company had supplied 381 million tonne to power plants.

Overall supplies of Coal India so far in the fiscal stood at 575 MTs higher than the annual despatch of 574.5 million tonne in financial year 2021.

"With almost a month and a half remaining before FY22 draws to an end Coal India Limited (CIL), as of February 16 has already raced ahead of the total coal despatch of FY21," Coal India said.

The 9.4% growth in power generation till December FY22 was the highest in a decade on the back of a strong post-Covid economic revival. Whereas, coal imports are down to a nine-year low due to a sharp increase in international coal prices, this put the onus on Coal India to step in with increased supplies to ensure uninterrupted power generation which it did.

"Amid wild fluctuations the total coal-based power generation went up sharply to around 11.2% in FY22 till January, against comparable period last year, after a decline during previous two years. To handle such volatility in demand is difficult for a mining company but CIL managed to do so with increased volume supplies," it said.

The company has ensured higher availability of coal at a time when the domestic coal-based generation spiked up by 17% till January FY22.

It aims to scale up its supplies to the regulated power sector to 548 million tonne ending 2021-22 as per the projection of central electricity authority. This would mean a whopping 103 million tonne volume jump compared to the power sector’s despatch of 445 million tonne in FY21.

The state-run company's average despatch to non-power sector is 3.32 lakh tonne per day so far in the current fiscal which is the normal average. With sufficient coal availability and production looking up, meeting the average despatch of the non-regulated sector will not be an issue, it said.

Coal India's current coal production is at 2.3 million tonne per day and expected to scale up to 2.6 million tonne per day and above in the high yielding month of March.

