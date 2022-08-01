Coal India's output rises 11% to 47.3 MT in July

State-owned Coal India Limited (CIL) on Monday said that it produced 47.3 million tonnes (MT) of coal in July this year, registering a growth of 11% from the year-ago period. CIL's output in the corresponding month of previous fiscal was 42.6 million tonnes (MT). The company said it has maintained the double-digit rising streak for four consecutive months of the current financial year.

