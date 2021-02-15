Coal India's overall expenditure drops to 54,241 cr in Apr-Dec 2020 period

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
During the nine-month period of the current fiscal, manpower reduced by 13,800. This reduction is expected to continue for few more years which would further shrink the employee benefit expenditure, which currently stands close to 50 per cent of CIL's overall revenue expenditure.
As per the statement, there was less provisioning for stripping activity of ₹2,894 crore during the April-December 2020 period.
Stripping activity is the quantity of OB removed for the required coal produced. OBR is one of the significant components of the expenditure.