Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Coal India's overall expenditure drops to 54,241 cr in Apr-Dec 2020 period
Coal India, the world’s largest coal mining company, could lose up to 1.2 million tonnes (mt) of coal output a day owing to the strike. Photo: Getty Images

Coal India's overall expenditure drops to 54,241 cr in Apr-Dec 2020 period

1 min read . 04:27 PM IST PTI

According to the statement, Coal India clocked 6.3% output growth, 9.1% surge in coal off-take and 17.3% increase in Over Burden Removal (OBR) during the third quarter ended December 2020

NEW DELHI : Coal India Ltd (CIL) on Monday said its overall expenditure declined by 3.3% to 54,241 crore in the first nine months of the ongoing fiscal.

Coal India Ltd (CIL) on Monday said its overall expenditure declined by 3.3% to 54,241 crore in the first nine months of the ongoing fiscal.

In a statement, the company also said its composite open cast production increased by 16.1% in the April-December period.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

In a statement, the company also said its composite open cast production increased by 16.1% in the April-December period.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

"CIL's overall expenditure dropped to 54,241 crore, during the referred period, from that of 56,079 crore for the same period year ago," it said.

According to the statement, the company clocked 6.3% output growth, 9.1% surge in coal off-take and 17.3% increase in Over Burden Removal (OBR) during the third quarter ended December 2020.

In terms of expenditure, employee benefit expenses dropped by 735 crore.

These include salaries, performance-related pay of the executives, performance- linked reward of the non-executives and coal mines provident fund contributions.

In recent years, CIL has seen superannuation of around 13,000 employees annually.

The company's manpower stood at 2.72 lakh at the beginning of the current fiscal compared to 3.22 lakh employees four years ago.

TRENDING STORIES See All

During the nine-month period of the current fiscal, manpower reduced by 13,800. This reduction is expected to continue for few more years which would further shrink the employee benefit expenditure, which currently stands close to 50 per cent of CIL's overall revenue expenditure.

As per the statement, there was less provisioning for stripping activity of 2,894 crore during the April-December 2020 period.

Stripping activity is the quantity of OB removed for the required coal produced. OBR is one of the significant components of the expenditure.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.