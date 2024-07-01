Coal India’s production grows 8% in April-June

Rituraj Baruah
First Published05:33 PM IST
Amid rising power demand, Coal India's supplies to coal-fired plants increased by 4% to 160 million tonnes in the quarter ended June, up from 154 million tonnes in the same period last year.
State-run Coal India Ltd (CIL) has reported a near 8% year-on-year increase in coal production for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025 (FY25), reaching 189.3 million tonnes. This is up from 175.5 million tonnes in the same period last year, exceeding its target of 189.2 million tonnes. 

All seven of CIL’s production arms recorded positive growth, with five surpassing their targets, according to a company statement on Monday.

In June alone, output rose to 63 million tonnes, a 9% year-on-year increase. The company’s statement highlighted that strong production growth and increased coal loading pushed total supplies to 198.4 million tonnes in Q1, a 6% year-on-year rise.

Amid rising power demand, CIL’s supplies to coal-fired plants increased by 4% to 160 million tonnes in the quarter ended June, up from 154 million tonnes in the same period last year. The non-power sector saw a significant 16% year-on-year increase in supplies, reaching 38.4 million tonnes. June alone saw a 23% rise to 13.4 million tonnes.

Read Here: More than 30 GW of generation capacity out of commission as power demand soars

Coal India's average daily coal loading increased by 6% to 325.7 rakes, up from 306.7 rakes in the first quarter of FY24. Total average coal loading rose 10.3% year-on-year to 367.2 rakes per day. This includes loading from CIL’s own sidings, private washeries, and goods sheds. One rake can hold around 4,000 tonnes of coal.

The company’s coal inventory at pitheads reached 81.5 million tonnes by the end of Q1 FY25, up 40% from the previous year, providing a sufficient buffer for any sudden increase in demand.

Power demand has remained elevated – largely in the range of 230-240 GW – after hitting an all-time high of 250 GW on 30 May. The Centre has directed all power generation companies to ensure adequate supply. Domestic coal-based power plants must continue blending 6% imported coal until June, while imported coal-based plants are mandated to operate at full capacity until October.

Also Read: Polls, deaths, and loaded power lines: India’s summer misery deepens

Shares of Coal India closed at 474.15 on the BSE on Monday, marking a 0.22% increase from previous close.

