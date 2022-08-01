Coal India’s production rises 11% in July

Coal India’s production rises 11% in July2 min read . 05:14 PM IST
Total coal off-take by CIL grew 10% during the first four months of FY23 to 232 million tonne. The volume expansion was 21 million tonne.
New Delhi: Coal India on Monday reported an 11% increase in its coal production for July at 47.3 million tonne.
During the same month last year, the company produced 42.6 million tonne coal.
The state-run company, in a statement, said it maintained the double-digit growth for the fourth month in a row this fiscal, despite the monsoon slowing down its production
During the April-July period, Coal India produced 207.1 million tonnes of coal, 24.3% higher than 166.6 million tonne produced during the last period last year.
Amid the high demand from power stations during the fiscal year, Coal India supplied 199.4 million to the power sector progressive till July posting a robust 19.2% growth. This is a 32 million tonne increase in absolute terms compared to167.3 million tonne supplied in April-July last year.
CIL’s supplies to coal fired plants during the referred period were at par with the enhanced requirement projected.
As of 30 July 2022, the total coal stock at Central Electricity Authority (CEA) monitored thermal plants was 29.6 million tonne. Higher supplies from CIL helped build stock at power plants to the tune of 1.04 lakh tonnes per day during July 2022, the highest for this fiscal.
Coal inventory at CIL’s pitheads stood at 36 million tonne by the end of July. Around 11.5 million tonne of coal is available at various loading points awaiting shipment, it said.
“The current coal stock situation is comfortable to meet the present trend of demand, if there is no sudden generation spike as witnessed in August 2021 when stock at power plants plummeted by 11.2 million tonne in a month."
With 6 million tonne, on tap, coal import orders in place, with scalable option up to 12 million tonne, CIL is closely monitoring the supply situation to power plants to handle surge in demand, the company said.