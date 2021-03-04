Coal India's second interim dividend likely to be Rs4-5 per share

The miner had announced Rs7.5 per share as the first interim dividend in November



KOLKATA : State-owned Coal India's second interim dividend could be in the range of ₹4-5 per share as it is working to match the previous year's total dividend amid an outstanding of ₹25,000 crore, coupled with sluggish demand, sources said on Thursday.

The board of Coal India is slated to meet on March 5 as it mulls to pay a second interim dividend.

Coal India is facing a tough time but it is working to match at least last year's total dividend payout, which was ₹12 per share, sources told PTI.

"We will try to support our best in these trying times for the government," a source said.

As the miner has already paid ₹7.5 per share as the first interim dividend, it is likely to announce another dividend of ₹4-5 per share, the source said.

However, all the aspects will be debated at the board meeting, as per the source.

The miner has also revised its capex plans to ₹13,000 crore from ₹10,000 crore after the government asked it to push expenditure to spur demand in the post-lockdown period.

However, the outstanding continued to mount and reached ₹25,000-crore-level even as the government announced ₹90,000 crore liquidity infusion to support the gencos.