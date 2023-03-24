Coal India’s supplies to non-regulated sectors seen up 16.6% during Jan-Mar1 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2023, 04:27 PM IST
Supplies to the non-regulated sector during January-March, expected at 33 MT, would be 3.1 MT more from the comparable quarter of FY22, representing a growth of 10.4%
New Delhi: Coal India Limited (CIL) will likely see its despatches to non-regulated sectors increase 16.6% sequentially during January-March. Coal despatches to customers in non-regulated sectors, including cement, steel and aluminium industries, have been averaging 3.67 lakh tonne per day so far in Q4 FY23.
