Coal India's supplies via e-auction up 31% so far in FY22

NEW DELHI: State-owned miner Coal India's supplies via e-auction has risen 31% so far in the current financial year.

The company's actual dispatches under five e-auction windows were at 77.4 million tonne compared with 59 million tonne a year ago, the miner said in a statement.

Special forward e-auction, the exclusive window meant for power sector, accounted for nearly 28 million tonne of total dispatches.

Coal supplied under other e-auction outlets, where predominantly non-regulated sector customers access coal, accounted for 49.5 million tonne.

In this category, Coal India logged a growth of 21% compared to 41 million tonne in same period last year and a two-fold increase over 24.4 million tonne of the comparable period in 2019.

The increase in supplies under e-auction was achieved even though Coal India logged an all-time high of almost 391 million tonne of supplies to thermal power plants during April-December, clocking a 23.3% growth.

Coal India’s total offtake rose to 482 million tonne during the first nine months of the current fiscal, up 18% year-on-year.

The state-run company has booked a total of 83.7 million tonne of coal under its five e-auction categories during April-December, an increase of 2.3 million tonne on year.

During the fourth quarter of the current fiscal, even if Coal India books the same quantity of coal in e-auctions that it did during same quarter previous fiscal, which was 42.6 million tonne, the company would sail past the record high e-auction allocation of 124 million achieved in 2020-21, the statement said.

The premium over notified price in e-auctions rose almost four-fold to 58% during April-December compared to 15% of same period last year.

Despite supplying a record volume of coal to power sector, dispatches to non-power sector during April-December stood at 91.1 million tonne which is almost on a par with 92.2 million tonne of same period last year.

