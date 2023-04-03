E-auctions to benefit CIL

E-auctions to benefit CIL1 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 11:35 PM IST
Coal India likely auctioned 60 million tonnes of coal online in FY23, with e-auctions expected to remain supportive of profitability as output and sales rise in FY24. While e-auction premiums have cooled off, rising volumes may make up for declining international coal prices. Analysts maintain a positive view on Coal India's earnings outlook, with the company producing 703.2 million tonnes of coal in FY23 and crossing its 700 mt target. The company sells most of its produce under fuel supply agreements with power producers, but e-auctions are more profitable, accounting for around 10% of its volumes.
New Delhi: E-auctions hold out promise for Coal India Ltd in the year ahead even as the state-run miner likely auctioned 60 million tonnes of coal online in FY23, analysts tracking the sector said.