E-auctions to benefit CIL

In an attempt to meet peak power demand during summer months, the government has allowed higher coal imports and asked power plants using imported coal to run at full capacity. Port operators are also expecting significant rise in coal imports. Analysts said while imports may ease the pressure on domestic demand, it may not have a significant impact on the e-auction premiums or demand. Therefore, analysts have maintained a positive view on the earnings of Coal India. Outlook for Coal India’s production is also improving, and its overburden removal (OBR) reached 101.4% of the target. The removal of soil and stone is known as Over Burden Removal (OBR). The increase in OBR removal is to make future coal excavation easier and improves the volume outlook for the company targeting 780 MT coal production in FY24. The growth was 21.6% over a similar period of FY22 and the 294 million cubic meters volume expansion in a single year is the highest ever increase, Coal India said.