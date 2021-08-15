Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Coal India sets 17,000 crore capex target for 2021-22 fiscal year

Coal India sets 17,000 crore capex target for 2021-22 fiscal year

Premium
A stack of coal at a coal wholesale market in Mumbai, India, on Monday, Aug. 9, India, the third-biggest emitter of greenhouse gases, has ambitious plans to overhaul an energy mix which still relies on coal for almost 70% of electricity generation. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg
1 min read . 09:12 PM IST Livemint

  • The state-owned miner is expecting an improvement in cash flow with rising demand for coal and higher realisation from e-auction sales

Coal India Ltd has set a capital expenditure target of 17,000 crore for the 2021-22 financial year, which is around 4,000 crore more than its spending last year, an official said on Sunday. 

Coal India Ltd has set a capital expenditure target of 17,000 crore for the 2021-22 financial year, which is around 4,000 crore more than its spending last year, an official said on Sunday. 

The state-owned miner is expecting an improvement in cash flow with rising demand for coal and higher realisation from e-auction sales, according to a PTI report. 

The state-owned miner is expecting an improvement in cash flow with rising demand for coal and higher realisation from e-auction sales, according to a PTI report. 

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

“The total capex for this year is 17,000 crore. This investment includes infusing of 3,000 crore in Hindustan Urvarak and Rasayan Ltd (HURL) and Talcher Fertilisers Ltd and spending of 1,000-1,500 crore for railway line construction through a joint venture company," the CIL official told PTI

Coal India had revised its capex budget to 13,115 crore for the 2020-21 financial year from its initial estimate of 10,000 crore.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the govenment had directed PSUs to ramp up their capital expenditure to spur growth in the economy. 

Hindustan Urvarak and Rasayan Ltd, comprising CIL, NTPC Ltd, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, Fertilizer Corporation of India Ltd (FCIL) and Hindustan Fertilizer Corporation Ltd (HFCL), was incorporated in 2016 as a joint venture entity. 

HURL is involved in setting up of natural-gas based 1.27 MTPA urea plant on the premises of closed fertiliser units of FCIL at Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh and Sindri in Jharkhand and that of HFCL at Barauni in Bihar.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

What is Nandan Nilekani's game plan?

Premium

Up your Slack skills with these messaging tips

Premium

How to set up your email alias in Google Workspace

Premium

Jabs uneven in India’s most populous districts

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!