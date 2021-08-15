Coal India sets 17,000 crore capex target for 2021-22 fiscal year

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Coal India Ltd has set a capital expenditure target of ₹17,000 crore for the 2021-22 financial year, which is around ₹4,000 crore more than its spending last year, an official said on Sunday.

The state-owned miner is expecting an improvement in cash flow with rising demand for coal and higher realisation from e-auction sales, according to a PTI report.

The state-owned miner is expecting an improvement in cash flow with rising demand for coal and higher realisation from e-auction sales, according to a PTI report.

“The total capex for this year is ₹17,000 crore. This investment includes infusing of ₹3,000 crore in Hindustan Urvarak and Rasayan Ltd (HURL) and Talcher Fertilisers Ltd and spending of ₹1,000-1,500 crore for railway line construction through a joint venture company," the CIL official told PTI.

Coal India had revised its capex budget to ₹13,115 crore for the 2020-21 financial year from its initial estimate of ₹10,000 crore.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the govenment had directed PSUs to ramp up their capital expenditure to spur growth in the economy.

Hindustan Urvarak and Rasayan Ltd, comprising CIL, NTPC Ltd, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, Fertilizer Corporation of India Ltd (FCIL) and Hindustan Fertilizer Corporation Ltd (HFCL), was incorporated in 2016 as a joint venture entity.