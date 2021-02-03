Coal India signs 2,900 cr pact for procurement of dumpers

For CIL, whose 95% of the entire coal output is through opencast mines, dumpers of such high capacity are pivotal in ferrying Over Burden (OB) from mine working face to dump yard. OB is the extraneous material that overlays the coal seam, removal of which makes the dry fuel’s production easier. The batch of 96 dumpers would be deployed in two of the large opencast mines of South Eastern Coalfields Ltd (SECL), the highest coal producing subsidiary of CIL, namely Gevra and Kusmunda. While 84 machines would be pressed into action in Gevra, the rest 12 would be operationalised in Kusmunda. The first lot of six dumpers would roll into Gevra open cast (OC) expansion project within eight months from the signing of the contract. Thereafter on CIL’s go-ahead as per their performance, after one year from the date of their commissioning, the rest 90 would follow at four machines per month.

