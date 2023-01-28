Coal India subsidiary constructs eco-park, coal museum in Odisha1 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2023, 04:19 PM IST
The Coal Museum inside the park is tells the history and legacy of coal mining in India. Working models of different machines and vehicles used in under ground and open cast mines are on display
NEW DELHI: Coal India subsidiary Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) has constructed an eco-park and coal museum at Orient Area in Ib Valley Coalfields, Jharsuguda, Odisha, as part of its larger plan to evolve environment friendly and sustainable mining practices.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×