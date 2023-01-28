NEW DELHI: Coal India subsidiary Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) has constructed an eco-park and coal museum at Orient Area in Ib Valley Coalfields, Jharsuguda, Odisha, as part of its larger plan to evolve environment friendly and sustainable mining practices.

The CPSE under the ministry of coal is striving to raise country’s coal production along with adoption cleaner and greater mining practises.

The Chandra Shekar Azad eco-park has been set up at Gandghora village on the side of Jharsuguda-Raigarh National Highway 49. The park comes with lush green landscape and has a coal café and a children’s park. The initiative was constructed by MCL after repurposing coal mine No.4 that closed production in 2017.

The foundation stone for the park was laid in 2021. The park also provides opportunity to have first-hand experience of an underground mine to the visitors.

The Coal Museum inside the park is tells the history and legacy of coal mining in India. Working models of different machines and vehicles used in under ground and open cast mines are on display. Coal mining equipment/machines on display include surface miner, dumper, crane, tipper, dozer, belt conveyor, coal cutting machine, drill machine and backhoe to name a few.

Engaged in coal mining activities in Sundergarh, Jharsuguda and Angul districts of Odisha, MCL has backfilled and reclaimed at least 2000 hectares of completely utilised land so far. Many quarry voids have been developed into water bodies for rain water harvesting, in line with sustainable mining practices.