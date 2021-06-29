Coal India takes series of measures to offset carbon emission in mining ops

In a bid to reduce carbon footprints in its operational area, state-owned Coal India Ltd (CIL) on Tuesday decided to replace the huge fleet of Heavy Earth Moving Machines equipment on diesel consumption with Liquid Natural Gas (LNG).

"CIL has taken initiatives to go for Pilot Project in collaboration with GAIL in some mine sites of CIL before starting bulk use of LNG. GAIL will establish an LNG storage & dispensing system, arrange transport of LNG from terminal to mine site & will arrange KIT and retrofitting. BEML will provide all technical assistance," the mining and refining firm said in a statement.

Besides, the CIL also announced series of other measures to offset carbon emission in mining operations in all its coal-producing companies.

The CIL envisaged creating a carbon offset of around 2.5 lakh tonnes in the next 5 years.

"With active implementation on all the above fronts, CIL is committed to achieving a carbon offset of more than 60,000 tonnes by end of this year which will be a breakthrough," the Ministry of Coal said in a statement.

Further, CIL promised to add around 1,500 E-Vehicle in all its mining areas for the next five years. Around 200 E-Vehicle alone will be put in operation by the end of this year, it added.

According to the Ministry of Coal, CIL will be introducing around 1,700 energy-efficient motors for pumps in all its mining operations and would replace orthodox equipment.

Additionally, the CIL will be replacing around 5,000 conventional ACs and other appliances by energy efficient Star rated appliances.

Coal India will also use around 2.5 lakh LED lights in place of conventional lights to save energy.

"More than 1 lakh energy efficient super fans will be used in offices by replacing old ones. In colonies, around 2,200 street lights will be put on auto timer to save energy," the company added.

