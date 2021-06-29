Coal India takes series of measures to offset carbon emission in mining ops

"CIL has taken initiatives to go for Pilot Project in collaboration with GAIL in some mine sites of CIL before starting bulk use of LNG. GAIL will establish an LNG storage & dispensing system, arrange transport of LNG from terminal to mine site & will arrange KIT and retrofitting. BEML will provide all technical assistance," the mining and refining firm said in a statement.

