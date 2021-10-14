1 min read.Updated: 14 Oct 2021, 04:29 PM ISTReuters
NEW DELHI, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Coal India Ltd, the world's biggest miner, has temporarily stopped supplies to non-power users, a company official said, as India battles one of its worst power supply deficits in years.
"It is a temporary prioritisation of supplies to power plants till stabilisation in stocks is restored," the source, familiar with Coal India's plan said.