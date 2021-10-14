OPEN APP
Coal India temporarily halts supply to non-power customers: Report
NEW DELHI, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Coal India Ltd, the world's biggest miner, has temporarily stopped supplies to non-power users, a company official said, as India battles one of its worst power supply deficits in years.

"It is a temporary prioritisation of supplies to power plants till stabilisation in stocks is restored," the source, familiar with Coal India's plan said.

No immediate official comment was available from the company. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

