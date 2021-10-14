Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Coal India temporarily halts supply to non-power customers: Report

Coal India temporarily halts supply to non-power customers: Report

India is battling one of its worst power supply deficits in years
2 min read . 04:29 PM IST Agencies

‘It is a temporary prioritisation of supplies to power plants till stabilisation in stocks is restored,’ a report quoted a Coal India official

Coal India Ltd, the world's biggest miner, has temporarily stopped supplies to non-power users, reported Reuters quoting a company official, as India battles one of its worst power supply deficits in years.

"It is a temporary prioritisation of supplies to power plants till stabilisation in stocks is restored," the source, familiar with Coal India's plan said, as per Reuters.

No immediate official comment was available from the company. 

Meanwhile, Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi earlier today said that the closure of some mines, and inundation of a few others due to monsoon led to the crisis but there is no need to panic as the situation is improving.

Visiting the Ashoka mine of the Central Coalfields Ltd (CCL) at Piparwar in Chatra district of Jharkhand, Joshi said the power plants in the country will continue to receive the required amount of coal.

"We are witnessing an improvement now," he said, asked about the current situation.

The minister held discussions with officials of CCL and Eastern Coalfields Ltd (ECL) on the prevailing situation.

"We can produce two million tonnes of coal per day," he said, asserting the need for producing more coal.

Closure of some coal mines and inundation of a few others due to monsoon led to the hindrance in coal supply to power plants, Joshi told reporters.

The minister also discussed the issue related to the availability of land for mining at the meeting.

A solution will be found with the cooperation of all, including the district administration, he said.

On October 9, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi claiming that there is a coal shortage situation that has affected the power generation plants supplying power to NCT and requested him to intervene in the matter.

Following this, the Ministry of Coal reassured the country that ample coal is available in the country to meet the demand for power plants.

With inputs from agencies

