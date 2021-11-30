Coal India to invest 19,650 cr by FY24 to boost rail transportation capacity

“The doubling of Tori-Shivpur (CCL) rail line was already commissioned in December 2019 and the tripling of the line which is under process shall enhance evacuation capacity to 100 MTPA from the existing 32 MTPA," the statement said and added, “Jharsuguda-Barpali-Sardega (MCL) single line was commissioned in April 2018 and the construction work for doubling of the line along with loading bulb at Barpali and a flyover complex at Jharsuguda are under progress. Dovetailing of FMC projects of Sardega 20 MTPA and Lajkura 15 MTPA to this rail connectivity would lift MCL’s transportation capacity additionally by 65 MTPA."

