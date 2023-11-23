Coal India to phase out mining equipment imports in 6 years: Government
Coal India plans to phase out imports of high-capacity mining equipment over the next six years to encourage domestic manufacturing.
NEW DELHI : State-owned Coal India Ltd, which has imported high-capacity mining equipment worth ₹3,500 crore in the past five years, has drawn up a plan to phase out such inbound shipments over the next six years, the government said on Thursday.
