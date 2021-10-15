Coal India to refrain from conducting any e-auction till situation stabilises

The company said it is augmenting its production and off-take steadily. Once the situation stabilises, expectedly within a short time, and stock at coal-fired plants attains comfort level, other sectors will be brought back to their regular supply norm, the public sector firm said. Supplies to non-power sectors during the first half of FY22 at a little over 62 million tonnes (MT) posted 10 per cent growth over the same period last year and an 11 per cent rise compared to COVID-free April-September 2019.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}