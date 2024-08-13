Coal India to supply more coal to power plants than annual contracted quantity

  • Coal India has done away with the provision that allowed coal supplies up to a maximum of 120% of ACQ to power plants and independent power producers

Rituraj Baruah
Published13 Aug 2024, 06:27 PM IST
The development would benefit power plants that prefer to lift higher quantities of coal beyond their stipulated ACQ.
State-run Coal India Ltd (CIL) has decided to supply more coal to power plants than their annual contracted quantities (ACQs).

The world's largest coal mining company said in a statement on Tuesday that it had done away with the provision that allowed coal supplies up to a maximum of 120% of ACQ to power plants and independent power producers (IPP). This applies to the power-generating companies that have signed fuel supply agreements (FSA) embedded with such an enabling clause.

"The fillip for CIL is that it would boost its supplies at a time when coal demand is showing signs of slackening," said the statement.

According to the company, its mine pitheads currently have a coal stock of 72 million tonnes (mt), 47% more than the 49mt as of 12 August 2023.

"Satisfying the coal demand, supplies to coal-fired plants peaked at an unprecedented 619.7mt in 2023-24, meeting 101.6% of the demand projected. Compared to 586.6mt off-take to the power sector in 2022-23, the increase in volume terms was 31.9mt, which is a growth of 5.4%," the statement said.

Of the country's 153 domestic coal-based power plants, CIL has long-term linkages with 127 plants for 592mt. The country also has 54 domestic coal-based IPPs, and CIL has linkages with 50 of them for 155.7mtpa.

In 2023-24, domestic coal-based power plants generated 1,177 billion units (BU). Of this, about 78% was fueled by the coal from CIL sources, the company said.

The development also comes at a time when the government has outlined ambitious plans to increase India's coal-based power generation capacity in a bid to meet the increasing power demand.

The government plans to add 80 gigawatts of thermal capacity by 2032. Currently, India's installed coal-based power generation capacity stands at 210.96 GW.

CIL shares on BSE closed 0.51% lower at 521.30 on Tuesday. The Sensex ended the day with a 0.87% decline.

First Published:13 Aug 2024, 06:27 PM IST
